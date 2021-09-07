Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,609 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

