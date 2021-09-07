Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,609 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

NYSE:A opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

