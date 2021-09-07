Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,515 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $193.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

