Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 25,658 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after buying an additional 345,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,147,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,153,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.