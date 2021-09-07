Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 45,300 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 427.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

GGAL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.