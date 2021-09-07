Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.46.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

