Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,999 shares of company stock worth $4,117,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

