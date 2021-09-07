Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.