Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $467,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $110.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,483 shares of company stock valued at $46,983,218. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

