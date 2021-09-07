Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

