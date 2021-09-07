Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The company has a market cap of $967.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.97.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

