Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

