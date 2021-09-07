Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,285 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 9.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $382,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $125.21. 295,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $649.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.