HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,891 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,601,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330,671 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 241,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,456,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

