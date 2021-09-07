Head-To-Head Comparison: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) vs. Brady (NYSE:BRC)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HempAmericana and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HempAmericana and Brady’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.33 $129.66 million $2.65 19.35

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Brady 11.33% 14.93% 11.04%

Summary

Brady beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

