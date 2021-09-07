Head to Head Comparison: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for MassRoots and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MassRoots
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GAN
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Risk & Volatility
MassRoots has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares MassRoots and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MassRoots
|N/A
|-207.62%
|223,102.00%
|GAN
|-24.01%
|-10.87%
|-9.63%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares MassRoots and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MassRoots
|$10,000.00
|2,224.43
|-$14.71 million
|N/A
|N/A
|GAN
|$35.16 million
|21.15
|-$20.22 million
|($0.41)
|-43.17
MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.
Summary
GAN beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
GAN Company Profile
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.