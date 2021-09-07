Head to Head Comparison: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get MassRoots alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for MassRoots and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

GAN has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -207.62% 223,102.00% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,224.43 -$14.71 million N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 21.15 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -43.17

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Summary

GAN beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.