Head to Head Contrast: Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) versus Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorel Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorel Industries currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dorel Industries has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 0.96% 9.00% 2.68% Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorel Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.76 billion 0.11 -$43.40 million N/A N/A Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.88 $60.01 million $2.37 10.07

Ethan Allen Interiors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorel Industries.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The Dorel Sports segment includes bicycles, children’s electric ride-ons, jogging strollers, electric bikes and bicycle trailers, as well as related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

