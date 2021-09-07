Head to Head Survey: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 76.44 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.75 -$35.45 million $0.03 895.00

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, meaning that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats FOMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

