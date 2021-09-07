Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

