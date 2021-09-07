Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.52

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $28.11. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 8,504 shares trading hands.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.