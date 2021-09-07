HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 5,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,681. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.