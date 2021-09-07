HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.95 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $331.15 million and approximately $75,790.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005065 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00034353 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.