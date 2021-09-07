Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 2,410 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

