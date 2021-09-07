Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 7,880 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

