Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

