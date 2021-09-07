Heritage Trust Co Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $422.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.