Heritage Trust Co Makes New $361,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,953 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in HP by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 473,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 59,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.