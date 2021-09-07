Heritage Trust Co Sells 239 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,188. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

