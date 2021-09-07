Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.14 and its 200-day moving average is $369.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

