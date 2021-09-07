Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,085 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. 397,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.