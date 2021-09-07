Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 681.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

NYSE D traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

