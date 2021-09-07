Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,857. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

