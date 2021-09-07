Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 440,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

