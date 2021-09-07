Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 38,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,692. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

