HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 24,787 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

