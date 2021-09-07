HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $468.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $468.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.