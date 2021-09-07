HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

