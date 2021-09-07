HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 142,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

