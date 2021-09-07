HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

NYSE:BIP opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $57.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.