HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.