Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $327.30

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.30 and last traded at $327.30, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

