Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $899.14

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899.14 ($11.75) and traded as high as GBX 942.40 ($12.31). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 938.40 ($12.26), with a volume of 412,124 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,086.83 ($14.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 862.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -184.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

