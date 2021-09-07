Holderness Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP opened at $1,543.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,514.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,316.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.