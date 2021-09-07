Homrich & Berg Has $993,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

