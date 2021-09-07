Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

UBER stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.