Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $269.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

