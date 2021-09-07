Homrich & Berg Sells 985 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

