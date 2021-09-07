Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.18

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Hord has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.22 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00179502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.84 or 0.07201385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.08 or 0.99902009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00891367 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

