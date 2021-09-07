Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.53

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.53 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 45.99 ($0.60). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 60,224 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.35. The firm has a market cap of £75.95 million and a P/E ratio of 56.88.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

