H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

